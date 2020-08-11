India June factory output contracts 16.6%

ICRA Ltd earlier this month revised its GDP projection for India in FY21 to contraction of 9.5% from 5% estimated earlier citing unabated rise in covid-19 infections in the unlock phase and persisting labour supply mismatches affecting supply chains and consumption patterns. Reserve Bank of India’s Survey of Professional Forecasters on Macroeconomic Indicators released on Thursday showed GDP may contract 5.8% in FY21 before bouncing back to grow at 7.4% in FY22.