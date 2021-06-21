India keen to resume COVID-19 vaccine export to Bangladesh, says envoy

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami on Sunday said that the country is keen to resume the export of COVID-19 vaccines to Dhaka as soon as possible, but there is no word yet when it will resume the export.

"The corona situation in India is still at a dangerous stage. So we are not yet able to say the exact time of giving vaccines to Bangladesh," he added.

On the other hand, Parash recalled India's crucial help during the 1971 Liberation War and said India has always been by Bangladesh's side in everything. "India is our friend of bad days and partner in good days as well," he said.

Parash said that he discussed with the Indian envoy about the current coronavirus situation in India.

According to Dhaka Tribune, Doraiswami watched two documentaries on the humanitarian activities of the ruling party's youth wing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bangladesh had started its inoculation drive against coronavirus with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine procured from India at USD 5 per dose. However, due to the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, vaccine exports have temporarily come to a halt.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh is also experiencing an alarming rise in fresh COVID-19 related deaths and new cases. The health authorities had also detected the presence of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which is highly contagious.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

