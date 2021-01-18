India keeps watch on all developments: MEA on China ramping up border infra

New Delhi: India on Monday said that it had speeded up infrastructure construction along border areas with China and was keeping a constant eye on all developments impinging on India’s security.

The Indian foreign ministry in a statement said that China had undertaken infrastructure development along its border with India in recent years.

“In response, our Government too has stepped up border infrastructure including the construction of roads, bridges etc, which has provided much needed connectivity to the local population along the border," it said in the statement which was in response to a news report which said that Beijing had constructed an entire village on territory which was in Chinese control since 1959.

“The Government remains committed to the objective of creating infrastructure along the border areas for the improvement of livelihood of its citizens, including in Arunachal Pradesh. Government keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security and takes all the necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement said.

According to the report by NDTV, China had constructed a new village in Arunachal Pradesh, consisting of about 101 homes.

This came to light in satellite images accessed exclusively by NDTV, the report said. It said that experts approached by NDTV confirmed that the construction was approximately 4.5 kms within Indian territory of the de facto border.

“Though this area is Indian territory, according to official government maps, it has been in effective Chinese control since 1959. However, earlier only a Chinese military post existed, but this time a full-fledged village that can house thousands has been built," the report said.

The development comes amid a tense military standoff between India and China in Ladakh where India detected intrusions by Chinese troops in May last year. Many rounds of talks to defuse the crisis have not yet yielded any results.

