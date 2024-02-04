India key to Skoda’s exports strategy, says country CEO
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVW) aims to expand into South-east Asian markets using India as a source of exports. The company plans to supply knocked down kits to Vietnam for local assembly of cars and explore exporting to markets in South America and Africa.
New Delhi: India will play an important role in Czech carmaker Skoda Auto’s ambition to expand into South-east Asian markets, as the European automotive group Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVW), which operates five major automobile brands in the country—Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Lamborghini, and Porsche—looks to tap into India as a major source of and enabler for exports into other South-east Asian economies, a top company official said.