An ad film for Google, titled ‘India ki Udaan’, accompanied by Farhan Akhtar's monologue documents all the achievements that shaped up independent India.
As independent India completes 75 years of freedom from British rule, from colonial rule. On 15 August 2022 Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to remind fellow citizens of all the first's the country can boast of. With a beautiful narration as the background score, the son of poet Javed Akhtar, has shared a video on Twitter that is worth a watch this Independence Day.
An ad film for Google, titled “India ki Udaan", accompanied by Farhan Akhtar's monologue documents all the achievements that shaped up independent India.
Starting with visuals of Mahatma Gandhi , Jawaharlal Nehru, BR Ambedkar to Section 377 verdict, the first transperson mayor in India, Neeraj Chopra winning the first gold in Olympics for Javelin throw, the video documents its all.
A trip down the nostalgic hall of fame, the video and Akhtar's monologue is bound to re-invoke the sense of patriotism as independent India completes seventy five years. The video showcases India's achievement in technology, agriculture, sports, business, and entertainment.
The short film documents most of India's iconic achievements like first election of independent India, first five year plan of India, India's first computer, Green revolution of India, White Revolution of India, First Indian to go to space, first Indian to win Oscar, 1983 cricket world cup winner. It shows the 1991 economic reforms that liberalized the Indian economy marked by free cross-border trade and policy changes.
Apart from these it also snippets from the ambitious Chandrayaan 2 mission. The video shows Rakesh Sharma affirming to then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi that India looks "Sare Jahan se Achcha' from the space.
The video shows costumer designer Bhanu Athaiya winning India's first Oscar. From the sports industry the video shows Kapil Dev lifting the cricket world cup trophy in 1983, to Neeraj Chopra caught in action for his Javelin throw which brought India's first gold in Olympics from javelin throw.
The video further showcases the launch of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system, India getting its 100th unicorn Open, a neobanking fintech startup founded in 2017 by Anish Achuthan, Ajeesh Achuthan, Mabel Chacko, and Deena Jacob.
Further it shows the moment a colonial era law was overturned to de-criminalise the LGBTQIA section of the society-the Section 377 verdict. It also shows the first transperson mayor of India- Madhu Bai Kinnar who is the mayor of Raigarh in Chhattisgarh.
Not to forget, it also shows India's achievement during the Covid-19 pandemic- wherein India created a homegrown vaccine to combat the soread of the deadly virus.
Not to forget the video also designates a special mention of the six time world boxing champion India's MC Mary Kom, India committing to net zero emissions.
