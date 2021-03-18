The Kuwaiti Foreign Minister thanked India for supplying Kuwait with 200,000 doses of Covishield vaccines in February to battle the covid-19 pandemic. Jaishankar on his part thanked the Kuwaiti leadership for hosting a large number of expatriate Indians and taking care of them during covid-19 pandemic, the statement said. The Indian minister “hoped that Indian community will be able to resume travel to Kuwait in larger numbers soon," it said.

