India lacks transparency in sharing air quality data, says report

“Clean air is a basic human right, yet air pollution causes 1 in every 8 deaths across the planet. It is clear that governments need to urgently prioritise air pollution action, and providing open data is a key first step. The technology to monitor air pollution is readily available, but this report makes it clear that many governments must do more to produce data and make it accessible to their citizens," Jane Burston, Executive Director of the Clean Air Fund, a think tank and philanthropic foundation who supported the research, said.