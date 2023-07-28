Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India has recently launched the international Big Cat Alliance for the conservation of 7 big cats on Earth.

While addressing the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministerial Meeting via video conferencing, Modi said, “India has recently launched the international Big Cat Alliance for the conservation of 7 big cats on our planet. It is based on our learnings from Project Tiger, a pioneering conservation initiative. As a result of Project Tiger, 70% of the world's tigers are found in India. We are also working on Project Lion and Project Dolphin."

PM Modi further stressed on India's renewable energy capacity. Modi said that India is one of the top 5 countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy capacity.

“We have also set a target of attaining net zero by 2070. We continue to collaborate with our partners through our alliance including the international solar alliance, CDRI and the leadership group for industry transition. India has consistently been at the forefront of taking action on biodiversity conservation, protection and enrichment," PM Modi added.

In 2019, the Prime Minister made a call for an alliance to combat poaching and illegal wildlife trade in Asia on Global Tiger Day. The establishment of the International Big Cat Alliance is a reflection of this initiative's ethos. According to Modi, this alliance will facilitate the mobilization of financial and technical resources to support the entire ecosystem linked to big cats, ensuring their conservation and protection.

Earlier in June, according to a report by PTI, the Bihar Forest Department discovered the first breeding site of endangered Indian skimmers — also known as Indian scissors bill (Rynchops albicollis) birds — in the Vikramshila Gangetic Dolphin Sanctuary (VGDS), in Bhagalpur district, an official said.

Seven Indian skimmers, an endangered bird species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) list, were spotted in VGDS, Bhagalpur, last month, the official said.

According to the IUCN Red List, a critical indicator of the health of the world's biodiversity, the worldwide population of Indian Skimmers is estimated at 2,450-2,900 mature individuals, based on the compilation of counts and expert estimates from across the species’ range.

