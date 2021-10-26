India launches action plan for dog-mediated rabies elimination by 2030

Rabies is classified as one of the Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD) that predominantly affects poor and vulnerable populations who live in remote rural locations. Effective human vaccines and immunoglobulins exist for rabies. Immediate wound cleansing and immunization within a few hours after contact with a suspect rabid animal can prevent the onset of rabies and death. However, they are not readily available or accessible to those in need.

