India launches direct shipping service between Tuticorin and Maldives to boost connectivity and trade1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 09:42 PM IST
The service, which operates on a Tuticorin-Male-Tuticorin rotation, is scheduled to make three calls a month. The first sailing to Male will take place on May 5 and is expected to arrive on May 7.
New Delhi: India has launched a direct shipping service between Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu and Maldives as part of efforts to improve connectivity and bilateral trade between the two countries.
