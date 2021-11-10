India launched the ‘E-Amrit’ web portal on electric vehicles (EVs) at the ongoing COP26 Summit in Glasgow on Wednesday. The website is an one-stop destination for all information on electric vehicles, a government statement read.

The E-Amrit portal contains information related to burst myths around the adoption of EVs, as well as their purchase, investment opportunities, policies, subsidies, etc.

The portal has been developed and hosted by NITI Aayog, under a collaborative knowledge exchange programme with the UK government and as part of the UK-India Joint Roadmap 2030. The roadmap was signed by the prime ministers of the two countries.

E-Amrit portal intends to complement initiatives of the government on raising awareness around EVs and sensitising consumers on the benefits of switching to electric mobility, NITI Aayog said.

In the recent past, India has taken many initiatives to accelerate the decarbonisation of transport and adoption of electric mobility in the country. Schemes such as FAME and PLI are especially important in creating an ecosystem for the early adoption of EVs.

NITI Aayog intends to add more features and introduce innovative tools to make the portal more interactive and user-friendly.

The launch was attended by UK High-Level Climate Action Champion Nigel Topping and NITI Aayog Adviser Sudhendu Jyoti Sinha.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.