India launches first direct commercial freight train to Nepal from Kolkata

In a landmark achievement for India-Nepal rail connectivity, the first-ever direct commercial container freight train, comprising 40 wagons carrying a consignment of canola, completed its journey from Kolkata Port to Biratnagar Customs Yard in Nepal recently, as per the release.

The historic movement marks the operationalisation of the revised India-Nepal Rail Transit Protocol and opens a new chapter in cross-border freight transportation.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, said that the train operated seamlessly under the revised transit framework, allowing direct rail movement of bulk cargo from Kolkata Port to Biratnagar without transhipment at the border.

Also Read | Uttarakhand evaluates development rules along Rishikesh-Karnaprayag corridor

"This is expected to significantly reduce transit time, logistics costs and cargo handling while improving trade efficiency between the two neighbouring countries. The achievement builds upon the broad-gauge rail link between Jogbani (India) and Biratnagar (Nepal) inaugurated in June 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the former Prime Minister of Nepal. Following the signing of the revised Letter of Exchange (LoE) in November 2025, direct commercial rail movement to Nepal has now become a reality," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

He further said that this milestone highlights the growing role of Northeast Frontier Railway in strengthening international rail connectivity and facilitating seamless cross-border trade.

Also Read | Three fastest-growing railway stocks in India