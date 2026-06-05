India launches flex fuel; E85 petrol to be ₹20 cheaper than regular fuel

New Delhi: State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) rolled out a high-ethanol petrol blend on Friday, priced about ₹20 per litre lower than regular fuel, as the government seeks to reduce the country's $120-billion annual oil import bill and tap rising production capacity in the domestic ethanol sector.

Currently, about 48 retail outlets of public sector OMCs in the country offer this cleaner fuel, according to Hardeep Singh Puri, the Union minister for petroleum and natural gas. The government plans to scale it up to 500 retail outlets by December, to about 5,000 retail outlets by December 2027, and to raise India’s aggregate ethanol blending levels to nearly 26 per cent by 2030-31. The country currently has about 100,000 fuel stations, of which about 90,000 are state-run.

“I think we have consciously structured the pricing to ensure that consumers are adequately compensated by making E85 approximately ₹20 per litre cheaper than E20,” Puri said at the launch of the E85 petrol, at an Indian Oil Corp. Ltd retail outlet in the national capital.

The lower price can be attributed to the new variant’s lower calorific value compared to regular E20 petrol. At the time of the launch, in the national capital, the fuel was priced at ₹82.12 a litre.

Noting that all the existing vehicles compatible with E20 petrol would continue to get the regular fuel and there would be no supply constraint for it, Puri said: “E85 is a different category. At fuel bunks, a board will say very clearly that only for E85 compliant cars only. You will buy E85 as you want to contribute to lessen fuel import bills, save the environment, and enhance farmer’s income."

The minister said that several countries, particularly Brazil, have successfully adopted flex-fuel vehicles.

The minister also noted that the push towards ethanol has led to a rise in the production capacity to around 1,900 crore litres of ethanol against a requirement of roughly 1,150 crore litres to meet the E20 petrol blending mandate.

Highlighting that ethanol blending has increased from 1.53% in 2014 to 20% today, with the target achieved five years ahead of schedule, he stated that this has helped save over ₹1.84 trillion in foreign exchange and substituted nearly 302 lakh metric tonnes of crude oil imports.

Mint earlier reported that the Centre is preparing a broader policy push to enable the adoption of flex-fuel vehicles that can run on ethanol blends up to E85.

The launch comes as automakers, including Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Hero MotoCorp Ltd, have introduced flex-fuel variants of their best-selling WagonR and Splendor vehicles.