India launches fourth nuclear-missile submarine as a leap in maritime defence, says report

The launch of India's fourth SSBN, S4*, at Visakhapatnam boosts its nuclear deterrence. 

Published22 Oct 2024, 11:04 AM IST
India will now have two SSBNs – INS Arihant (S-2) and INS Arighat -- patrolling the high seas as a crucial part of the country’s nuclear triad and second-strike capability (due to its no-first-use policy). (HT PHOTO)
India will now have two SSBNs – INS Arihant (S-2) and INS Arighat -- patrolling the high seas as a crucial part of the country’s nuclear triad and second-strike capability (due to its no-first-use policy). (HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)

India launched its fourth nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) this week at the Ship Building Center (SBC) in Visakhapatnam, enhancing its nuclear deterrence capabilities against potential adversaries, Hindustan Times reported.

The country's second SSBN, INS Arighaat, was commissioned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on August 29, 2024, while the third SSBN, INS Aridhaman, is set to be commissioned next year. Additionally, on October 9, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approved plans for the Indian Navy to construct two nuclear-powered attack submarines, aimed at bolstering deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a message to the neighbouring countries who share maritime boundaries with India that maritime security is a collective effort and inviting “outside forces” to the doorstep would dent efforts for unity, PTI reported.

“Maintaining peace in the Bay of Bengal and Indian Ocean Region should be top priority. Cooperation of India’s friendly nations is essential in this effort, as even if one country is left out, the nation's security wheel breaks,” Singh said.

Hindustan Times reported that the newly launched S4* SSBN features nearly 75% indigenous content and is armed exclusively with K-4 nuclear ballistic missiles, which have a range of 3,500 km and can be launched through vertical systems. In contrast, the first submarine of its class, INS Arihant, carries K-15 nuclear missiles with a range of 750 km.

The report further noted that the newer submarines are upgrades, exclusively equipped with K-4 missiles. These SSBNs have unlimited range and endurance, limited only by food supplies, crew fatigue, and maintenance needs. Both INS Arihant and INS Arighaat are currently on deep-sea patrols, and a Russian Akula-class nuclear-powered attack submarine is expected to join the fleet on lease in 2028.

India’s first leased nuclear attack submarine, INS Chakra, was designated as S1, leading to the naming of subsequent submarines: INS Arihant as S2, INS Arighaat as S3, and INS Aridhaman as S4. The newly launched submarine is designated S4*, with its formal name yet to be announced. Future classes of Indian SSBNs are expected to have a displacement of 6,000 tons, double that of the Arihant class, and will carry nuclear missiles with ranges exceeding 5,000 kilometers and beyond, reported Hindustan Times.

