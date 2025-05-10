India launches ‘missile attacks’ 4 airbases in Pakistan: Report

The Indian armed forces began a counter-offensive on Saturday after Pakistani drones and missiles attempted to target Indian military positions in cities along the western and northern frontiers. Sources told news agency ANI that India launched missiles and drones at four airbases in Islamabad.

The Pakistani military has reported that explosions took place at three air force installations, including the Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi - a strategic facility located less than 10 kilometres from Islamabad and situated next to the country's military headquarters.

Following the powerful explosions, the Pakistani government shut down the country’s airspace for commercial flight operations. The Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) issued a notification stating that Pakistan's airspace has been closed from 3.15 am to 12 noon for all kinds of air traffic.

The PAA said it will share updates at 12 noon.

Several videos circulating on Pakistani media and social platforms allegedly show the Nur Khan Air Base engulfed in flames after a powerful explosion. Mint has not independently verified the authenticity of these clips. Eyewitnesses reported hearing a series of loud blasts, followed by heightened military activity at the scene.

According to the Pakistani military, in addition to the Nur Khan Air Base, the Murid Air Base in Chakwal and the Rafiqui Air Base in Punjab’s Jhang district were also targeted.