NEW DELHI : India’s first national policy on research and development in pharmaceuticals and medical technology sets out to create a ‘new drug discovery mission’, a move that would focus on Indian ailments and plug a gap in the world’s biggest manufacturer of generics.

The policy also pushes the promotion of R&D in animal health care as about 70% of infectious diseases in the last three decades globally have originated in animals.

It is estimated that India loses around ₹3.69 trillion annually due to disease outbreaks.

The national policy on R&D and innovation in the pharma-med tech sector was notified last week.

According to industry experts, research and development accounts for only 7% of the overall expenditure by the Indian pharma industry, compared to over 35% spending on R&D in developed countries.

The new policy says a larger share of global value in the pharmaceutical sector is in innovation-based products, estimated to be 40% of a market of $6.65 trillion.

In such a scenario, a policy to promote drug discovery and innovation could unlock the value and increase the industry’s contribution to the Indian economy with an additional ₹98,400 crore in exports every year. Further, it would create a large pool of white-collar jobs and help enhance India’s differentiation vis-a-vis other developing economies.

“Achieving this vision will not only help India maintain its global relevance but also drive significant health and economic benefits for the country by meeting the current unmet needs in India. A policy direction to focus efforts on such drug discovery can generate substantial health benefits for India by enabling the development of drugs for India-specific ailments, which do not get adequate attention globally," said the government notification seen by Mint.

Toward this end, the Drugs Controller General of India is drawing up the regulatory framework needed for streamlining the processes and approvals.

The Indian pharmaceutical industry is the third largest in the world by volume with a current market size of around $50 billion, and is often called the ‘Pharmacy of the World’.

According to government and industry sources,the market size could potentially grow to $120-130 billion over the next decade, increasing pharma’s contribution to the economy by about 100 basis points.

“A high-level task force will be set up in the department of pharmaceuticals under the minister for chemicals and fertilizers to guide and review the implementation of the policy. The task force will draw upon resource persons from departments and related organizations. The policy will be supported by a 10-year strategy and action plans and interventions," said the government notification.

Queries sent to the department of pharmaceuticals spokesperson for a comment on this story did not elicit a response.

The policy will also address key challenges such as India’s import dependence on Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients; the slow pace of development of biologics, biosimilars and new emerging therapies; and generating scientific evidence on traditional medicines.

The government will also modernize and diversify pharmaceutical education, and create centres that would ready the workforce.

The government will strengthen the infrastructure for innovation in pharma and med-tech sectors, including scaling up, creating sub-sector specific hubs, and integrating centres of excellence with innovation hubs.