India's first national policy on research and development in pharmaceuticals and medical technology
The policy also pushes the promotion of R&D in animal health care as about 70% of infectious diseases in the last three decades globally have originated in animals.
NEW DELHI : India’s first national policy on research and development in pharmaceuticals and medical technology sets out to create a ‘new drug discovery mission’, a move that would focus on Indian ailments and plug a gap in the world’s biggest manufacturer of generics.