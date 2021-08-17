Taking cognizance of the current situation in Afghanistan, India has introduced a new category of electronic visa called " e-Emergency X-Misc Visa " with an aim to fast-track visa applications for entry into India. As many Indians are stuck in Afghanistan, India's decision to ease out and cut short the visa application process seems to be very helpful in providing quick help to the needy.

Click on indianvisaonline.gov.in/evisa/Registration

Visa category is "Emergency X-Misc Visa".

If the link does not redirect to the application page, click on "For eVisa by Bureau of Immigration, Apply here" on the Homepage

On the landing page, it redirects to, click on "Apply here for e-visa".

Upon filling in the basic details on the application landing page, the list of required supporting documents will appear on the pop-up.

Please copy that text or take a screenshot of it for reference when filling the rest of the form.

After completing the basic details, the next page contains the form for applicant details.

Please note, each application requires the Name, Phone Number and Address of one Reference person in India and one Reference person in Afghanistan.

The visa is #free. There is no application fee for this visa

#India has just started an e-visa for #Afghanistan.



URL: https://t.co/L15UzDIsjC



Visa category is "Emergency X-Misc Visa"



Upon selecting "Afghanistan" in the drop down, the "e-Emergency X-Misc Visa" category checkbox automatically shows pic.twitter.com/NbhvpwAAPl — Rajeshwari (@rajeshwarie) August 17, 2021

MEA sets up helpline number to coordinate repatriation from Afghanistan

The Ministry of External Affairs has set up a special Afghanistan cell to coordinate repatriation and other requests from the war-ravaged country, where the security situation deteriorates after Kabul fell to the Taliban.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi took to Twitter to announce the helpline number -- 919717785379-- as well as the email address MEAHelpdeskIndia@gmail.com to coordinate repatriation.

"#MEA has set up a Special Afghanistan Cell to coordinate repatriation and other requests from Afghanistan. Pls contact : Phone number: 919717785379 Email: MEAHelpdeskIndia@gmail.com," Bagchi tweeted.

#MEA has set up a Special Afghanistan Cell to coordinate repatriation and other requests from Afghanistan.



Pls contact :

Phone number: +919717785379

Email: MEAHelpdeskIndia@gmail.com@IndianEmbKabul — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 16, 2021

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.