1 min read.Updated: 17 Aug 2021, 02:08 PM ISTLivemint
India has introduced a new category of electronic visa called ‘e-Emergency X-Misc Visa’ with an aim to fast-track visa applications for entry into India
Taking cognizance of the current situation in Afghanistan, India has introduced a new category of electronic visa called "e-Emergency X-Misc Visa" with an aim to fast-track visa applications for entry into India. As many Indians are stuck in Afghanistan, India's decision to ease out and cut short the visa application process seems to be very helpful in providing quick help to the needy.
MEA sets up helpline number to coordinate repatriation from Afghanistan
The Ministry of External Affairs has set up a special Afghanistan cell to coordinate repatriation and other requests from the war-ravaged country, where the security situation deteriorates after Kabul fell to the Taliban.
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi took to Twitter to announce the helpline number -- 919717785379-- as well as the email address MEAHelpdeskIndia@gmail.com to coordinate repatriation.
"#MEA has set up a Special Afghanistan Cell to coordinate repatriation and other requests from Afghanistan. Pls contact : Phone number: 919717785379 Email: MEAHelpdeskIndia@gmail.com," Bagchi tweeted.