India launches operation to evacuate citizens from Sudan1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 09:01 PM IST
- Christened Operation Kaveri, evacuations of 500 Indian citizens, gathered in Port Sudan, is imminent, according to India’s foreign minister
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar announced on Monday that India has commenced evacuations of its citizens from Sudan. Christened Operation Kaveri, evacuations of 500 Indian citizens, gathered in Port Sudan, is imminent, according to India’s Foreign Minister. More evacuations are expected in the coming days as the political crisis in Sudan deepens.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×