India launches operation to evacuate citizens from Sudan

This development comes on the heels of days of intense diplomatic activity from New Delhi. Government sources indicated that India was in consultation with the US, UK, Saudi Arabia and UAE to ensure the safety of its nationals in Sudan. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar also spoke with his counterparts in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Egypt to discuss the situation in Sudan. During a brief visit to New York en route to his tour of Latin America, Minister Jaishankar also discussed developments in Sudan with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.