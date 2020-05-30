India launches Responsible AI for Youth programme for students in govt schools

“AI is absolutely critical. I want India to become synonymous with AI. It is important because the world will see at least $16 trillion more in the next ten years or so. And I want to see how India can get most of this into our economy" said Nivruti Rai, country head, Intel India. Rai also said India has 250 million students in schools today (between kindergarten and class 12), and only about 40% of these students are in private and urban schools.