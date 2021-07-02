India launches six technology innovation platforms

NEW DELHI: As part of India’s push for domestic manufacturing, the Union government launched six technology innovation platforms on Friday.

The goal is to create global manufacturing champions in the country and attract firms exploring a China-plus-one strategy for production.

“The six technology platforms have been developed by IIT Madras, Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI), International Centre for Automotive Technology(iCAT), Automotive Research Association of India(ARAI), BHEL and HMT in association with IISc Banglore. These platforms will focus on development of technologies for the globally competitive manufacturing in India," the ministry of heavy industries and public enterprises said in a statement on Friday.

This comes in the backdrop of production linked incentive (PLI) schemes launched last year that seek to create global manufacturing majors in India by removing sectoral disabilities and creating economies of scale to develop complete component eco-systems in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February invited global firms to take advantage of the ₹1.97 trillion PLI schemes for 13 sectors and expand their manufacturing in India.

“These platforms will facilitate industry (including OEMs, tier 1 tier 2 & tier 3 companies & raw material manufacturers), start-ups, domain experts/professionals, R&D institutions and academia (colleges & universities), to provide technology solutions, suggestions, expert opinions etc. on issues involving manufacturing technologies. Further, it will facilitate exchange of knowledge with respect to research & development and other technological aspects. Over 39,000 Students, Experts, Institutes, Industries and labs have already registered on these platforms," the statement added.

