India launches six technology innovation platforms

This comes in the backdrop of production linked incentive (PLI) schemes launched last year that seek to create global manufacturing majors in India by removing sectoral disabilities and creating economies of scale to develop complete component eco-systems in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February invited global firms to take advantage of the ₹1.97 trillion PLI schemes for 13 sectors and expand their manufacturing in India.

