India leads G20 countries in climate change mitigation, US, Canada trail far behind: Report
- While inaugurating India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 in Bengaluru, Prime minister Narendra Modi mentioned how India's energy demand has significantly increased and will reach 11 per cent of the global demand as compared to 5 per cent currently
A study published by Observer Research Foundation has shared a report on climate change mitigation among the Group of 20 countries, wherein it was shown that India and Italy lead the race, followed by Indonesia and United Kingdom.
