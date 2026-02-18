‘India leads global innovation’, says Macron, points to CEOs of Alphabet, Microsoft, IBM, Adobe, Palo Alto and Chanel

French President Emmanuel Macron called India the leader of global innovation, not just a participant. Speaking at the India–France Innovation Forum on 17 February, Macron noted that a number of global executives come from India and are leading the tech charge.

“The CEO of Alphabet is Indian. The CEO of Microsoft is Indian. The CEO of IBM is Indian. The CEO of Adobe is Indian. The CEO of Palo Alto Networks is Indian. The CEO of Chanel is from Kolhapur, right here in this state... India does not just participate in global innovation; India leads it...” he remarked.

Macron was referring to Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Arvind Krishna, Shantanu Narayen, Nikesh Arora, and Leena Nair, respectively, chief executives of the global software, tech and fashion companies he named. Notably, Chanel is a French luxury fashion house founded in 1910 by famed designer Coco Chanel.

WATCH: France's Emmanuel Macron on India being a leader in innovation

Also present at the event were Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, among others.

India-France bilateral ties a ‘force for global stability’ Modi and Macron characterised the bilateral relationship as a “force for global stability” amidst rising international geopolitical volatility, announcing that India and France have upgraded ties to a "special global strategic partnership" and pledged to enhance collaboration in the commerce, defense, and essential minerals sectors.

Modi added that amid geopolitical events — the Russia-Ukraine war, tensions in West Asia, and the Indo-Pacific region — both India and France are committed to democratic principles, the rule of law and a multipolar global order. “The world is going through a period of uncertainty. In such an environment, the India-France partnership is a force for global stability. We are combining France's expertise and India's scale,” Modi said in his media statement.

The Modi-Macron dialogue extensively covered a range of topics, including defence and security synergy, trade and capital investment, co-production, critical mineral logistics, research and innovation, and academic exchange. Both signed 21 accords and documents to increase cooperation across advanced technology, defense, healthcare, strategic minerals, and sustainable energy.

Macron in India; to visit AI Impact Summit 2026 President Emmanuel Macron is on a three-day visit to India. He, along with First Lady Brigitte Macron, was received at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Acharya Devvrat on Monday night.

After launching the India–France Year of Innovation, the French president posted a part of his speech at the launch and captioned it ‘Jai Ho!’

This is Macron’s fourth visit to India and first to Mumbai. The visit comes a year after PM Modi’s trip to France. He is also expected to attend the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, along with Modi on 18 February 2026.

Notably, sectors including advanced materials, biotechnology, critical minerals, emerging technologies, MSMEs, space tech, and startups will remain in focus of the people, as both nations are now looking forward to signing further MOUs.