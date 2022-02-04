BENGALURU: India is leading in digital skills readiness, with 72% of respondents of survey saying they were very actively learning digital skills to prepare themselves for the future of work, according Salesforce’s latest Global Digital Skills Index.

About 66% of respondents in India said they feel equipped to learn digital skills. The Index is based on a survey of over 23,500 workers in 19 countries, with an average global readiness score of 33 out of 100.

Globally, skills in collaboration technology, like Slack, are viewed as the most important required by businesses, with only 25% of respondents with “advanced" collaboration technology skills needed specifically for the workplace.

Digital marketing has been ranked as the top workplace skill in India with only 39% of respondents rating their workplace digital marketing skills level as “advanced".

Globally, 51% of respondents and in India, 54% of respondents want to learn new skills to help them grow their career. By harnessing the potential of existing workforces, businesses can speed progress towards closing their skills gaps.

The Index also reveals that globally, younger respondents have greater confidence and ambition to learn new skills — over one-third of Gen Z are “very actively" learning and training for skills needed over the next five years. However, in India, baby boomers are leading the way with 83% of respondents “actively" learning and training for skills needed now.

According to IDC, the salesforce economy in India will create 1.3 million jobs and $66.4 billion in new business revenues by 2026. Salesforce said it was driving growth for its partner ecosystem in India, which will make $6.55 for every $1 Salesforce makes locally by 2026.

"In a digital-first world, the skills gap has hit an inflection point. Corporate India has made a concerted effort to bridge the gap and results are here for us to see. India is rapidly developing to become a global powerhouse for talent with the potential to lead this global transition to an all-new digital economy," said Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO & chairperson, Salesforce India.

