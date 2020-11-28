India to leverage ISA to project solar power expertise to small island nations

ISA, the first treaty-based international government organization headquartered in India, along with the World Bank has been working on SRMI in Maldives that extends guarantees and technical assistance. This has yielded results with one of the record low tariffs for an island country of 10.9 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) recorded for a 5-megawatts (MW) bid floated under the SRMI framework, that also evinced interest from Indian developers. During this bid, the solar tariff fell by a half from the previous low of 21 cents per unit for a 1.5 MW tender.