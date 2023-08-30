India clears non-Basmati rice exports to Bhutan, Mauritius, Singapore2 min read 30 Aug 2023, 11:23 PM IST
Bhutan will get 79,000 tonnes, Mauritius 14,000 tonnes and Singapore 50,000 tonnes, even as the export ban imposed on 20 July remains in place.
NEW DELHI : India on Wednesday permitted exports of limited quantities of non-basmati white rice to Bhutan, Mauritius and Singapore, according to a notification by Directorate General of Foreign Trade.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message