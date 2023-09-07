India lifts tariff on some US goods ahead of G20 summit, Modi-Biden meeting1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 05:24 PM IST
India removes additional duties on US products including chickpeas, lentils, and apples ahead of Biden's visit.
India has lifted additional duties on several American products, such as chickpeas, lentils, and apples. The fees were imposed in 2019 in response to the United States' decision to raise tariffs on specific steel and aluminium items. These retaliatory duties were originally imposed on 28 US products.