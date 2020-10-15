India likely bending the pandemic curve even as government eases more curbs

NEW DELHI: The coronavirus pandemic curve in India seems to bending, with daily average case count coming down, doubling time going up, lower fatalities and higher recoveries. The trend gives hope as the country is set to ease further lockdown curbs come Friday.

Analysis of government data shows that weekly average of daily new cases fell to 70,114 cases in second week of October from 92,830 a month ago. The time taken for cases to double, on the other hand, has improved to 72.8 days.

"...India has come a long way from registering a doubling rate of 25.5 days in mid August to now registering a doubling rate of nearly 73 days," the union health ministry said in a statement.

Until a month ago, India's had a daily average case count of 1,00,000.

On Thursday, the country's covid case load touched 73,09,164 while deaths numbered 1,11,820. At least 67,708 new cases and 680 fatalities were registered over the past 24 hours in the country.

Active cases comprise 11.12% of the total at 8,12,390, and have been below the 9,00,000-lakh mark for a week.

The government claims that growing awareness regarding covid-19 appropriate behaviour has helped check the spread of the infection.

But relaxations on the anvil Under unlock 5 may impact the “receding" pandemic, public health experts say.

The approaching winter season could also pose problems.

“New covid-19 cases have increased in many countries with the arrival of winter. Second peaks are coming and lockdowns have been imposed in many countries," said Vinod Paul, member, NITI Aayog and member of the central government’s covid-19 committee.

“It is more important now to follow COVID Appropriate Behaviours as the upcoming festival season, arrival of winter, opening of economy has a possibility of increasing spread of the virus," he added.

India's recovery rate is high at 87.36% and the fatality rate is as low as 1.53%, but it doesn’t allow public and government to lower their guards against the disease, warned experts.

“Unlock 5.0 has commenced , but that does not mean that vigilance should come down. Testing, tracing and treatment must continue," said Girdhar J Gyani, director general, Association of Healthcare Providers (India), adding that those not following government guidelines should be dealt with and social distancing and wearing of masks strictly implemented.

