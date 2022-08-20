India likely to approve emergency acquisition powers for defence forces2 min read . Updated: 20 Aug 2022, 06:07 PM IST
The power had been granted to the defence forces post-Uri surgical strikes in 2016 during heightened tensions with Pakistan
NEW DELHI : The Narendra Modi-led government in India is likely to grant the Indian defence forces emergency acquisition powers, that allows the forces to buy critical weapons systems, any system or equipment under the fast-track route.