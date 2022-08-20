NEW DELHI : The Narendra Modi-led government in India is likely to grant the Indian defence forces emergency acquisition powers, that allows the forces to buy critical weapons systems, any system or equipment under the fast-track route.

The discussion of granting the defence forces the emergency acquisition power will very likely come up in in a high-level defence ministry meeting planned to be held next week, governmental officials who are aware of the situation told news agency told ANI in the national capital.

The power had been granted to the defence forces post-Uri surgical strikes in 2016 during heightened tensions with Pakistan. The powers were furthered for use during the border tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since May 2020.

What are emergency acquisition power for critical weapon?

The emergency acquisition powers allow the defence forces to acquire any new or in-service equipment on a fast-track basis to improve preparedness for conflict situations.

Earlier, the defence forces had the power to sign deals for equipment worth ₹300 crore and the products had to be delivered within three months to one year.

The armed forces have to spend funds on the new acquisitions from their own budgetary allocation and they don't have to take the defence ministry's approval for these deals.

The powers are being granted to the defence forces again by the government at a time when China is showing aggressive manoeuvres on the Taiwan front and holding multiple missile firings and indulging in display of strength in the region.

Meanwhile, Pakistani agencies are also trying to carry out operations along the maritime border with India near the Gujarat coast.

How the defence forces have used emergency acquisition powers?

The defence forces have strengthened their preparedness through these acquisitions as the Indian Air Force and the Army received 'Heron' unmanned aerial vehicles which have now been deployed for surveillance in Ladakh as well as in the northeast for keeping an eye on Chinese activities.

The forces have also got missiles which can hit ground targets from long ranges. The Rafale fighter jets have also received a boost with the induction of the HAMMER missiles which can hit hardened ground targets like bunkers from a long distance.

The Army and the IAF also used these powers to strengthen their small arms as the Sig Sauer assault rifles have been inducted into all three forces now.

Indian armed forces extensively utilised the emergency procurement powers granted to them in different phases by the government to equip themselves with the necessary weaponry to handle any conflict or aggression by enemies on both sides.

The armed forces have a long list of equipment to buy and will use the powers to buy both indigenous as well as foreign manufactured products.

(With ANI inputs)