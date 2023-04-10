India likely to get ‘below normal’ monsoon rains in 2023: Skymet

India likely to get ‘below normal’ monsoon rains in 2023: Skymet1 min read . 11:56 AM IST
India is likely to get "below normal" monsoon rains in 2023, private weather forecasting agency Skymet said on Monday. It added that besides El Nino, there are other factors too influencing monsoon.
In its earlier foreshadow released on January 04,2023, Skymet assessed the monsoon 2023 to be sub-par and now retains the same.
According to Jatin Singh, Managing Director, Skymet, " Courtesy Triple-Dip-La Nina, southwest monsoon observed above normal/normal rainfall for the last 4 consecutive seasons. Now, La Nina has ended. Key oceanic and atmospheric variables are consistent with ENSO-neutral conditions. Likelihood of El Nino is increasing and its probability to become a dominant category during the monsoon is growing large. El Nino return may presage a weaker monsoon".
