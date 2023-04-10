India likely to get ‘below normal’ monsoon rains in 2023: Skymet

According to Jatin Singh, Managing Director, Skymet, " Courtesy Triple-Dip-La Nina, southwest monsoon observed above normal/normal rainfall for the last 4 consecutive seasons. Now, La Nina has ended. Key oceanic and atmospheric variables are consistent with ENSO-neutral conditions. Likelihood of El Nino is increasing and its probability to become a dominant category during the monsoon is growing large. El Nino return may presage a weaker monsoon".

