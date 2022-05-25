India likely to get 'normal' monsoon rains, says IMD

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Kerala will likely see the onset of monsoon on 27 May. In the next five days, light to moderate rainfall is expected in Konkan and Goa region while other parts of the state will also receive light rainfall
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expected seasonal monsoon rainfall to be normal this year. “99% rainfall expected," Jayanta Sarkar, Head, of IMD Mumbai, said on Wednesday.
Also, Kerala will likely see the onset of monsoon on 27 May. In the next five days, light to moderate rainfall is expected in Konkan and Goa region while other parts of the state will also receive light rainfall.
IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the Arabian sea for three days from Friday. There is no such warning for fishermen at the south Gujarat coast during the period, the IMD said in a release.
"Strong winds with speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are very likely to prevail along and off the north Gujarat coast from May 27-29, 2022. Fishermen are advised not to venture along and off north Gujarat coast from May 27 to May 29," it said.
The advisory has been issued for fishermen operating along the Arabian Sea coast covering Kutch, Jamnagar, Porbandar and Devbhumi Dwarka districts.
The IMD said the Rajkot taluka of Rajkot district in Saurashtra region received an unseasonal rainfall of 6 mm on Tuesday.
But, no large change is likely in the maximum temperatures over the region in the next four-five days, it said.