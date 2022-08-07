Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has projected a phenomenal growth for India's civil aviation; 1,200 planes and 40 crore air travellers by 2027, 220 airports by 2030
India will have 1,200 planes with 40 crore air travellers by 2027, and 220 airports by 2030 as Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia projected the country's civil aviation sector to have a phenomenal and healthy growth in terms of passengers, aircraft and airports.
There has been a 250% rise in air travellers between 2013-14 and 2019-20 with numbers jumping from 6 crore to 20 crore.
The union minister forecasted that by 2027 India will have 40 crore travellers in India (both domestic and international). That is the kind of growth potential we are looking at in terms of passengers.
As for the number of aircrafts, there were about 400 aircraft in 2013 and in 2021-22, the number rose to 700.
"We are going to add 15 per cent capacity or 100 to 110 aircraft per year. India is looking at close to 1,200 aircraft by 2027," Scindia said and emphasised there is growth in the market, fleet and airports.
The minister further went on to say that in 2013-14, there were only 74 airports and in the last 8 years, that number has gone up to The intention is to go up to 220 airports by 2030.
"That is the phenomenal growth that you are going to see on infrastructure as far as airports are concerned, in terms of service capabilities, airlines and in terms of passengers...," Scindia said.
Earlier today, Scindia virtually flagged off Akasa Air's first commercial flight that departed from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.
In an interview to PTI, the minister said, "It has been eight long years since an airline has been launched in India. In the last almost two decades, all we have heard is how difficult it has been for airlines to function, multiple issues they have internally faced and we have seen seven airlines being shut down (over last 20 years)."
With Akasa Air commencing services on Sunday, Scindia said it is a very important day in the history of civil aviation in India.
Backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and aviation sector veterans Aditya Ghosh and Vinay Dube, Akasa Air is being seen as a reborn Jet Airways and a re-invented Air India.
The civil aviation sector was significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and is on the recovery path. With Akasa Air the signs are very clear that it is going to be a growing and healthy market, Scindia affirmed.
The minister also said that the day is not far when the civil aviation sector will become a very strong foundation and bulwark of the transportation industry in India.
