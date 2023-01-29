India likely to include vaccine against cervical cancer in national immunisation programme2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 02:39 PM IST
Last week, SII launched the made-in-India HPV vaccine CERVAVAC
Centre is likely to include HPV vaccine in the national immunisation programme for girls aged nine to 14 years in June, sources close to the government informed adding that a global tender for the same is likely to be floated in April. HPV vaccine are critical to stop the spread of cervical cancer.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×