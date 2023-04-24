India likely to move to upper-middle-income category by 2047: Bibek Debroy1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 09:44 PM IST
- Debroy further said any presumption that the Indian economic growth rate will be driven only by exports may be misleading because there are plenty of endogenous sources of growth.
Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) Chairman Bibek Debroy on Monday said that some states in India are already in the high income category in purchasing power parity (PPP) terms, and the country is likely to move to the upper-middle-income country by 2047.
