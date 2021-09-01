OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India likely to receive above-normal rainfall in September: IMD

India is likely to receive above-average rainfall in September, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today. Monsoon rains were 24% below average in August, the weather department further added.

The IMD defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 88 cm (34 inches) for the four-month season beginning in June

Meanwhile, Delhi saw the highest single-day rainfall in September in at least 12 years, with weather stations in the city recording 112.1 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Wednesday.

The heavy burst of rain submerged low-lying areas in knee-deep water and affected traffic movement in parts of the city.

On average, the capital gauges 125.1 mm precipitation in September every year, according to the IMD.

