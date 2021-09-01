India likely to receive above-normal rainfall in September: IMD

India likely to receive above-normal rainfall in September: IMD1 min read . 12:39 PM IST
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), monsoon rains were 24% below average in August
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), monsoon rains were 24% below average in August
India is likely to receive above-average rainfall in September, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today. Monsoon rains were 24% below average in August, the weather department further added.
India is likely to receive above-average rainfall in September, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today. Monsoon rains were 24% below average in August, the weather department further added.
The IMD defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 88 cm (34 inches) for the four-month season beginning in June
The IMD defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 88 cm (34 inches) for the four-month season beginning in June
Meanwhile, Delhi saw the highest single-day rainfall in September in at least 12 years, with weather stations in the city recording 112.1 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Delhi saw the highest single-day rainfall in September in at least 12 years, with weather stations in the city recording 112.1 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Wednesday.
The heavy burst of rain submerged low-lying areas in knee-deep water and affected traffic movement in parts of the city.
The heavy burst of rain submerged low-lying areas in knee-deep water and affected traffic movement in parts of the city.
On average, the capital gauges 125.1 mm precipitation in September every year, according to the IMD.
On average, the capital gauges 125.1 mm precipitation in September every year, according to the IMD.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!