India likely to unveil G20 Digital Museum with artefacts from member and guest countries. Details here3 min read 30 Aug 2023, 06:40 AM IST
With G20 summit around the corner, the Centre is planning G20 Digital Museum which will have at least one key artefact or its digital replica from all member nations and the nine guest countries has been envisioned by India in its power as the chair of the influential grouping, sources said as reported by PTI. As per the sources, the project is likely to be unveiled during the Leaders Summit on 9-10 September.