India lockdown could continue, saving lives is topmost priority

NEW DELHI : Vice president M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday emphasized the importance of lives over livelihood and thus seemingly backed the demand in some quarters to extend the three-week nationwide lockdown imposed to check the spread of covid-19.

“Between the considerations of the health of the people and stabilization of our economy being debated, the former shall take precedence over the later. In my view, while the concerns of economy can wait for another day, that of health can’t," Naidu said on Tuesday.

The Centre has maintained a studied silence on whether or not the lockdown would be lifted. However, some state governments have said that it should be extended beyond 14 April. The latest to join this group is the Madhya Pradesh government.

Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the lockdown. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday echoed the sentiment and said, “Lives of people are more important. Economy can be built again but if people die, how will we bring them back? That is why, if the need arises, we will extend the lockdown and a decision will be taken based on the situation."

With states scrambling to ramp up medical services to tackle the pandemic, Naidu said this period was “critical for evolving an exit strategy since the data regarding the spread of virus and its rate during the next week will have a bearing on the decision to be taken".

Decisions on the restrictions imposed are seemingly being taken at several administrative levels. The district administration in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar has decided to extend its ban on all gatherings till 30 April. In Rajasthan, the district magistrate for Bhilwara, Rajendra Bhatt, said the lockdown has been extended for some more days, but added that people will get all essential items and everything they need at their doorstep. “No shop, dairy or medical store will be open. If people want something, they will directly call us, whether it is medicine, food or anything else. For this, at least four to five control rooms of several departments are being operated and we are fulfilling demands. It is a necessary step to control the outbreak to ensure a total covid-19-free Bhilwara in the coming days," said Bhatt. Screening of people will continue till there are no more new cases, he added.

The vice president said that it was imperative to adhere to whatever decision the government takes in the coming days. His statement comes even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi consults with chief ministers across the country about an exit strategy post 14 April, the last day of the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown.

“I am glad that the leadership including the Prime Minister and chief ministers have started consultations on the exit from the present lockdown. I am certain that they will come out with the best possible solution in the context of the extent and rate of spread of this killer virus in different parts of the country," Naidu said.

“I appeal to the people to abide by whatever decision is ultimately taken by the leadership and cooperate in the ongoing national effort with the same spirit that has so far been evident even if it meant to continue with some degree of hardship still beyond April 14," he said.

The government, Naidu said, will continue to ensure “smooth functioning of supply of essential commodities and necessary relief and support for the poor and vulnerable sections", even as the Union home ministry said a roadmap would be decided upon “closer to 14 April".

Home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday conducted a detailed review of the status of essential commodities and ongoing lockdown measures, and instructed state authorities to enure that no one hoards essential commodities.

Neetu Chandra Sharma contributed to this story.

