India lockdowns hurt imports in May, exports remain robust

Robust growth in labour intensive sectors such as gems and jewellery, engineering goods, readymade garments kept India’s exports elevated as economic revival in the US and Europe gained pace. However, state-level restrictions due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic hurt imports, leading to an eight-monthlow trade deficit.

Provisional data released by the commerce ministry on Tuesday showed India’s exports in May grew 69.3% at $32.3 billion while imports rose 73.6% to $38.6 billion over a low base a year ago, leading to an eight-month low trade deficit of $6.3 billion. A nationwide lockdown till June last year disrupted supply chains leading to a fall in both exports and imports. In April, exports and imports stood at $30.6 billion and $45.7 billion respectively.

During the month, exports of gems and jewellery (179%), readymade garments (114%), engineering goods (53%) and petroleum products (227%) grew at a robust rate. Non-petroleum, non-gems and jewellery exports grew 46.5%.

Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA Ltd said the widening state level restrictions shrunk the imports of crude oil and gold, narrowing the merchandise trade deficit in May. “After the huge inventory build-up in Feb-April 2021, the impact of the lockdowns on retail demand led to a sharp slowdown in gold imports. “We are cautiously optimistic that domestic demand is resilient, and that fuel demand will bounce back in June as states unlock. Nevertheless, the current account balance may well revert to a muted, transient surplus in Q1 FY22, led by the drop in mobility and fuel demand in May," she added.

Gold imports fell to $679 million in May from $6.2 billion in April. Similarly, crude petroleum imports fell to $9.5 billion in May from $10.8 billion in April.

Trade minister Piyush Goyal has set an ambitious target of $400 billion of exports for FY22 against $290 billion in FY21, identifying pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, auto components, fisheries and agricultural goods as the key focus areas.

Mahesh Desai, chairman of Engineering Export Promotion Council of India said the growth in outbound shipments has been robust in the last few months and the outlook remains positive for the current year but rising cost of key raw materials especially steel is an area of concern. “The efforts must be made now to minimise the impact of pandemic on trade and business as protecting livelihood is no less important than lives. The plans should be in place to ensure goods movement, especially export consignments, are not affected by lockdowns, night curfews or any other restrictions imposed by states to prevent the spread of virus," Desai said.

The Reserve Bank of India in its latest monetary policy released earlier this month urged the government to provide enhanced and targeted policy support for exports taking advantage of the rising external demand for Indian goods. “With external demand strengthening, a rebound in global trade is taking hold, which should support India’s export sector. Global demand conditions are expected to improve further buoyed by fiscal stimulus packages and the fast progress of vaccination in advanced economies. The need of the hour is for enhanced and targeted policy support for exports. It is opportune now to give further policy push by focusing on quality and scalability," RBI said in its latest monetary policy statement.

The prospects of a quick recovery in world trade have improved as merchandise trade expanded more rapidly than expected in the second half of last year, the World Trade Organization (WTO) has said. The volume of world merchandise trade is expected to increase by 8% in 2021 after falling 5.3% in 2020, continuing its rebound from the collapse following the coronavirus outbreak that bottomed out in the second quarter of last year, according to new estimates from the WTO.

