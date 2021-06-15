India lockdowns hurt imports in May, exports remain robust

Mahesh Desai, chairman of Engineering Export Promotion Council of India said the growth in outbound shipments has been robust in the last few months and the outlook remains positive for the current year but rising cost of key raw materials especially steel is an area of concern. “The efforts must be made now to minimise the impact of pandemic on trade and business as protecting livelihood is no less important than lives. The plans should be in place to ensure goods movement, especially export consignments, are not affected by lockdowns, night curfews or any other restrictions imposed by states to prevent the spread of virus," Desai said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}