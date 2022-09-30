India locks deal with Armenia to export missiles, rockets, ammunition

The value of the contracts has not been revealed yet, however, it is estimated that military equipment worth over ₹2,000 crore will be exported to the country in the coming months.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
In a significant move to boost India's defence export, the country has signed an export order for missiles, rockets, and ammunition to Armenia because the Asian nation is engaged in a border conflict with Azerbaijan.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In a significant move to boost India's defence export, the country has signed an export order for missiles, rockets, and ammunition to Armenia because the Asian nation is engaged in a border conflict with Azerbaijan.
The value of the contracts has not been revealed yet, however, it is estimated that military equipment worth over ₹2,000 crore will be exported to the country in the coming months, according to the Economics Times.
The value of the contracts has not been revealed yet, however, it is estimated that military equipment worth over ₹2,000 crore will be exported to the country in the coming months, according to the Economics Times.
Earlier this month, the government-to-government route was used to ink a number of contracts for the supply of arms and ammunition to Armenia.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier this month, the government-to-government route was used to ink a number of contracts for the supply of arms and ammunition to Armenia.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"This order includes six additional first-ever export of the indigenous Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers. This weapon, which is already in service with the Indian Army, has been designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured by private sector companies in the country," sources told ET.
"This order includes six additional first-ever export of the indigenous Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers. This weapon, which is already in service with the Indian Army, has been designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured by private sector companies in the country," sources told ET.
In addition to this, the anti-tank rockets, and ammunitions will also be supplied from India to Amenia under the bundled deal, ET added.
In addition to this, the anti-tank rockets, and ammunitions will also be supplied from India to Amenia under the bundled deal, ET added.
Over the past few years, India has been making significant efforts to increase military weapons exports, with policy reforms, and active support of the central government to secure overseas orders.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Over the past few years, India has been making significant efforts to increase military weapons exports, with policy reforms, and active support of the central government to secure overseas orders.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, the government has recently said that India's exports have grown by 334 per cent within five years, and the country is now exporting to over 75 countries its defence products. The country has also witnessed the commissioning of its first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in Kochi.
Meanwhile, the government has recently said that India's exports have grown by 334 per cent within five years, and the country is now exporting to over 75 countries its defence products. The country has also witnessed the commissioning of its first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in Kochi.
Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, during an interaction with PTI on Thursday, talked about the central government's efforts to "unleash the energy" of the Make-in-India initiative as a whole in the defence sector. Sharing his vision for the country's Amrit Kaal, he mentioned efforts that are being done to bring India among the top five countries globally in defence production.
Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, during an interaction with PTI on Thursday, talked about the central government's efforts to "unleash the energy" of the Make-in-India initiative as a whole in the defence sector. Sharing his vision for the country's Amrit Kaal, he mentioned efforts that are being done to bring India among the top five countries globally in defence production.
He highlighted the trend that had prevailed for the last 75 years. Since the beginning, India has continued to be one of the largest importers of defence products in the world. He expressed the need to reverse this trend and make India a top exporter of defence products across the world.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He highlighted the trend that had prevailed for the last 75 years. Since the beginning, India has continued to be one of the largest importers of defence products in the world. He expressed the need to reverse this trend and make India a top exporter of defence products across the world.