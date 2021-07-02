India lodges protest after drone spotted in Indian High Commission in Islamabad

NEW DELHI: India has lodged a strong protest with Pakistan after a drone was spotted inside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, a person familiar with the development said on Friday.

More details on the incident are awaited but this caps a week of instances where Indian military installations have been targeted by drones suspected to be operated by terrorist groups with links to Pakistan.

Last Sunday, a drone dropped two explosive devices inside an Indian Air Force station in Jammu. Two IAF personnel were injured in the attack on Sunday in which improvised explosive devices were dropped by the drones. And a day later, Indian army personnel fired at a drone at Kaluchak, also in Jammu.

In a speech at a United Nations session last week, India’s special secretary in the home ministry, had called for serious attention to “the possibility of the use of weaponised drones for terrorist purposes against strategic and commercial assets", saying that India had witnessed terrorists using UAVs to smuggle weapons across borders.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.