NEW DELHI: India has lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over many instances of unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border, aimed at infiltrating terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir, two people familiar with the development said Friday.

At least 14 Indians have been killed and 88 injured in more than 2,432 incidents of unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces till the end of June, one of the people cited above said.

Pakistan's actions violate a 2003 ceasefire understanding between the two countries, the person said. India has also conveyed its "strong concerns" at the continued support being extended by the Pakistani forces to cross border infiltrators, mainly by providing cover fire.

"We have registered our strong protest at the continued unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Boundary," the person said.

Despite sharing concerns, including through the channel of Director Generals Military Operations, the Pakistani forces have not stopped such activities, the second person cited above said.

Ties between India and Pakistan have been strained since last year mainly over terrorist attacks in India. Last month India reduced its staff in the Indian high commission in Pakistan and also told Pakistan to do the same in what is seen as indicative of a downward spiral in ties.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated