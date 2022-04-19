India logged highest hiring momentum in logistics, IT in Q1 of 2022: Survey

In the last three months, with a massive 141 percent growth in new users, apna.co registered 48 lakh new professionals on its platform who have been interviewing for various roles across industries. 46 percent of these new users preferred the vernacular interface over English to find job opportunities and build their professional networks. In fact, according to the data shared by apna.co 45 percent of its user base was seen interacting in communities and building their network.

