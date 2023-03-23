India logs 1,300 fresh Covid cases, highest in 140 days

India logs 1,300 fresh Covid cases, highest in 140 days1 min read . 11:39 AM IST
India's active cases have increased to 7,605, according to Union Health Ministry data.
India has been witnessing a spike in daily Covid-19 cases with the country recording 1,300 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the highest in 140 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
With this, the country's cumulative Covid caseload has gone up to 4.46 crore (4,46,99, 418).
The death toll has increased to 5,30,816 with three deaths. One death each has been reported by Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra, the data updated at 8 am stated.
In India, the active cases have increased to 7,605 which comprises 0.02% of total infections.
The daily positivity was recorded at 1.46 percent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.08 percent. The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent, the ministry said.
A total 92.06 crore tests for detection of Covid has been conducted so far with 89,078 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,60,997, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday emphasized on the need to monitor the Covid-19 situation in the country on a regular basis and enhance testing of all severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) cases along with ramping up genome sequencing.
He called for increased lab surveillance, testing of all severe acute respiratory illness cases, and a ramping up of genome sequencing to detect and control the spread of the virus.
The Prime Minister also discussed the current influenza situation in the country, noting a higher number of H1N1 and H3N2 cases in recent months. It is important that the government takes proactive measures to address these concerns and ensure the safety of the public.
