India logs 1,968 new COVID cases and 15 deaths in last 24 hours
The death toll in the country has reached 5,28,716, as per the ministry.
New Delhi: India reported 1,968 new COVID cases and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per an update by the Union health ministry on Tuesday.
With this, the death toll in the country has reached 5,28,716, the ministry said. India’s active caseload currently stands at 34,598, which account for 0.08% of total cases.
According to data shared by the health ministry, the recovery rate stands at 98.74% and total recoveries are at 4,40,36,152.
India has administered 218.80 crore COVID vaccines under the nationwide vaccination drive.
Of the total number of vaccines given, 94.87 crore are second doses and 21.43 crore are precaution doses. A total of 3,44,525 doses have been administered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.
