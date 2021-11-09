As many as 10,126 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the lowest single-day rise in over 8 months, the Union Health ministry said on Monday.

With today's numbers, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 3,43,77,113, while active caseload reached 1,40,638, which is the lowest in 263 days. The ministry further noted, “Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.41%, lowest since March 2020."

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 32 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 135 consecutive days now.

The death toll reached 4,61,389 with 332 fresh fatalities in the same time span. Of the new 332 Covid-related deaths, 262 are from Kerala and 15 from Maharashtra. Kerala has been reconciling Covid deaths since the past few days.

The ministry said that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Also 11,982 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the total to 3,37,75,086. “Recovery rate in the country is currently at 98.25%, highest since March 2020."

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.93 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for last 36 days. They positivity rate was also recorded at 1.25 per cent. It has been below two per cent for the last 46 days, according to the ministry.

A total of 109.08 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020 in the country, while it breached 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

The cumulative total went over 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

