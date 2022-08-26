India logs 10,256 new Covid-19 infections, active cases near 90,000

India logs 10,256 new Covid-19 infections, active cases near 90,0002 min read . 09:43 AM IST
In the last 24 hours, a total of 13,528 people recovered from covid, with total recoveries so far since the onset of covid at more than 4,37,70,913.
India on Friday recorded 10,256 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data. The country's active caseload dropped below 95,000-mark, that is, 90,707 active infections at present.
The daily positivity rate stands at 2.43%, while the weekly positivity rate is 3.02%. The country's active caseload accounts for 0.20% of India's cumulative cases since the onset of global pandemic.
The death toll climbed to 5,27,556 with 68 fatalities which includes 29 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
In the last 24 hours, a total of 13,528 people recovered from covid, with total recoveries so far since the onset of covid at more than 4,37,70,913. The recovery rate is 98.61%, the health ministry stated.
The country has conducted over 88.43 crore covid tests till date, with 4,22,322 done in the last 24 hours.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 211.13 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far, of which 31,60,292 doses were administered in the span of 24 hours.
So far, the central government has provided more than 200.72 crore (2,00,72,52,325) Covid-19 vaccine doses to the States/Union Territories, out of which, 6.26 crore (6,26,00,060) unutilized doses are still available with them, the ministry added.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It further went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
Meanwhile, the health ministry has directed states and union territories to continue surveillance of incoming international travelers given the rise in daily cases. They have been also asked to continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases, undertake constant genome sequencing, and step-up vaccination.
Researchers have achieved a breakthrough in combating the deadly virus that keeps mutating and evading the immunity response humans develop owing to the available vaccines.
What started with coronavirus, has further delved into Delta variant, Omicron Variant, and their respective sub-variants, thereby causing an alarming ebb and flow of new covid-19 cases throughout the globe.
At such a time, researchers have claimed that they have discovered a vulnerability, a ‘weak spot’, across all variants that could help in developing a more targeted antibody treatment. They found an antibody fragment VH Ab6. This fragment is known to be effective against the Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Kappa, Epsilon, and Omicron variants.
An expert has mentioned that this key vulnerability can now be exploited by drug manufacturers, and as the site is relatively mutation-free, the resulting treatments could be effective against existing—and even future—variants.
