A total of 10,423 Covid-19 cases were reported from India taking the cumulative total to 3,42,96,237, Union Health Ministry informed. Meanwhile, there are as many as 1,53,776 active cases in the country currently, lowest in 250 days.

The country also witnessed 443 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours and with that the toll reached 4,58,880. On the other hand, 15,021patients were discharged from the hospital in the same time span taking the total number of recoveries to 3,36,83,581.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 25 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 128 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.45 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.21 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decline of 5,041 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Over 106.79 crore Covid vaccine doses administered so far

Meanwhile, over 106.79 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far with over 47 lakh shots given on Monday, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said 78% of India's eligible population has been administered the first dose of the Covid vaccine while 38% have received both shots.

He also took to Twitter to say, "An extraordinary feat of an extraordinary nation! India has administered 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose to 78 per cent of the eligible population and 2nd dose to 38 per cent of the eligible people. Congratulations to all as we rapidly progress on our path to defeat the virus!"

